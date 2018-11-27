Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Awaiting medical clearance

Matthews (shoulder) told reporters he feels good enough to play versus San Jose on Wednesday, but still needs to be cleared by the medical staff, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Matthews ditched the non-contact sweater for Tuesday's practice session, per Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca, which is certainly a step in the right direction. In order to dress Wednesday, the world-class center will need to be activated off injured reserve. If he does play, it will mark the end of a 14-game stint on the sidelines for Matthews.