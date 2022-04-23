Matthews (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus Florida, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Matthews is expected to return to his usual featured role following his three-game absence, skating on Toronto's top line and first power-play unit against the Panthers. The 24-year-old pivot is considered to be the odds-on favorite to win the Hart Trophy this season, having racking up 58 goals and 102 points through 70 contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Remains out versus Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out again Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Won't play Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lends helping hand in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Crests century mark in scoring•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Long point streak ends•