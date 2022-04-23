Matthews (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus Florida, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Matthews is expected to return to his usual featured role following his three-game absence, skating on Toronto's top line and first power-play unit against the Panthers. The 24-year-old pivot is considered to be the odds-on favorite to win the Hart Trophy this season, having racking up 58 goals and 102 points through 70 contests.