Matthews (rest) is expected to draw back into the lineup for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Rangers, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Matthews was rested against the Lightning on Tuesday, but he'll jump back into the lineup for Thursday's regular-season closer against New York. The 25-year-old pivot has racked up 40 goals and 85 points through 73 contests this season.
