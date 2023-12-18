Matthews (illness) was back on the top line during Monday's practice, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
It appears as though Matthews will be available to play Tuesday against the Rangers after he was a late scratch for Saturday's 7-0 win over Pittsburgh. He has amassed 23 goals, 35 points, 120 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 33 hits over 27 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out Saturday with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Epic season activated•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Four-point eruption Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Notches power-play goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Third two-point game in last four•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores twice in loss to Boston•