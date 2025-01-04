Matthews (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup versus Boston on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Matthews confirmed after morning practice that he will be back after missing six games. Matthews will center Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner on the top line and see action on the first power-play combination. Matthews has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Making progress, but not ready•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Skates Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out for Monday's game•