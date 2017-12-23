Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Back in action

Matthews (concussion-like symptoms) will return to the lineup against the Rangers on Saturday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

It'll be interesting to see how Matthews looks after missing the past six games, though one would think that he'd be better than most even at less than 100 percent. The prolific second-year center is averaging a point per game this season to complement a pair of game-winning goals and six points on the man advantage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories