Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Back on ice Tuesday
Matthews (upper body) skated at the Maple Leafs' practice facility Tuesday while the rest of the team had the day off, TSN reports.
Matthews' presence on the ice Tuesday was the first time media had seen him skate since he was injured Nov. 6 and represents a step in the right direction for an imminent return, possibly as soon as Thursday at home against New Jersey. The Maple Leafs have netted 11 goals in the three games without the star center, but the real life team and fantasy squads alike are still probably champing at the bit for him to return sooner rather than later.
