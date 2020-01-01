Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Bags two points in road win
Matthews scored and collected an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.
Matthews sits second in league scoring (27 goals) and trails only David Pastrnak (29). The Maple Leafs' primary trigger man has been hard to keep off the scoresheet this season, finishing with 17 points in 13 games in December, including seven multi-point efforts. It will take continued dominance, but Matthews could very well hit 100 points in 2019-20, something the 22-year-old has yet to do in his young NHL career.
