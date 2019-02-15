Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Banks three points in road win

Matthews had two goals, one on the power play, and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Matthews fired six shots on goal in the game, his second consecutive appearance with three points. Matthews is up to 53 points in 43 games, with 15 of those points coming on the power play.

