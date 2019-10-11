Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Becoming NHL's best goal scorer

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's7-3 loss to the Lightning.

Both points came in a wild and woolly first period where seven goals were scored. The assist was actually his first of the season and the goal was his sixth. Matthews has taken his game to a whole new level and as long as he remains healthy, he'll cement himself as the NHL's best sniper. Yes, you read that right. That shot is the league's best, hands down.