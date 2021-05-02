Matthews scored twice Saturday in a 5-1 win over Vancouver.

He now leads the league with 38 goals and has 17 goals in his last 17 games. How good is his sniping? Through 47 games, Matthews is scoring at a rate of 0.809 goals per game, which would would be the best in the NHL in two decades, when Mario Lemieux averaged 0.814 for the Penguins (2000-01). The next best? Stud Alex Ovechkin averaged 0.793 for the Capitals in 2007-08. The 23-year-old Matthews has 196 goals in 329 career games over five seasons. It's not a matter of one Rocket Richard trophy, but how many will he deliver over his career.