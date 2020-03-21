Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Big leap forward this season

Matthews sits third in the NHL goal race with 47 in 70 games, just one snipe behind David Pastrnak and Alexander Ovechkin.

Matthews' game has taken a big leap this season. He has 10 more goals than he did in almost the same number of games in 2018-19 (68). And there are even rumors he could be considered for a Selke trophy, awarded to the top two-way player in the league. Just take a look at his plus-minus. Sure, it's a maligned stat. But there's a huge swing between minus-9 a year ago and plus-19 this season. Matthews really is a fantasy building block.