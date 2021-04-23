Matthews delivered a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Jets on Thursday.

He and line mate Mitch Marner skated with newcomer Nick Foligno. Matthews was on fire Thursday, firing seven shots in 20:39. He leads the league with 34 goals and sits in a tie for third in scoring with 58 points. Plus he sits second in the NHL in shots with 181 (43 games), second only to Brady Tkachuk.