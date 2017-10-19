Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Bounces back after streak ends

Matthews had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Detroit

His point streak ended at five games in the win over Washington, but Matthews was right back at it as the Leafs controlled the game from the beginning. With 10 points already, he's picked up where he left off from last year.

