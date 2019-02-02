Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Builds another streak

Matthews delivered a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Matthews only has three goals in 11 games since the calendar flipped to 2019, but he's found the net in back-to-back games to get fantasy owners excited about him again after a brief slump that saw him skate to a minus-6 rating over three straight pointless outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories