Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Builds another streak
Matthews delivered a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Matthews only has three goals in 11 games since the calendar flipped to 2019, but he's found the net in back-to-back games to get fantasy owners excited about him again after a brief slump that saw him skate to a minus-6 rating over three straight pointless outings.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Finds scoring touch again•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Happy with contract talks•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Struggling recently•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sparks offense in loss to Avs•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ends brief goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Enters rare space in modern NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...