Matthews scored twice on four shots and was plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Canucks.

Matthews was lethal once again. He undressed Vancouver defenseman Jalen Chatfield and flicked one top shelf in the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead, then he jumped on a Holtby giveaway and went five-hole early in the third to make it 4-0. The performance gave Matthews sole possession of the NHL goal-scoring lead with a blistering 10 goals in 11 games. He'll draw a rematch Monday with a Canucks team that is bleeding defensively, having allowed 23 goals in its last four.