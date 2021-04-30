Matthews scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-1 victory over Vancouver.
It was a beautiful one-timer on a two-on-one with Mitch Marner in the second period. Matthews' April has been outstanding -- 12 goals and 18 points in 13 games, and it has catapulted him to a league-leading 36 goals. His legend is growing. The Rocket Richard is undisputed.
