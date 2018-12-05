Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closes game in overtime

Matthews scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesady's overtime win versus the Sabres.

Matthews put on a clinic. With the game scoreless midway through the second period, Ron Hainsey's slapshot was deflected into the air. Matthews snatched the puck, dropped it on the ice and put it in the back of the net while the other nine skaters were still looking for it. The true magic came in overtime when Matthews received a pass from Kasperi Kapanen and showed off some fancy stick work before releasing a wicked wrister behind Linus Ullmark to win the game with just 2.7 seconds remaining. The 21-year-old now has 15 goals and 13 points in 14 games