Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closing in on franchise record
Matthews is one goal from his third-straight 30-goal season.
When he snags his next snipe, Matthews will be the first Maple Leaf in team history to have accomplished that feat. The team has a long history and elites such as Dave Keon, Syl Apps, Ted Kennedy, Darryl Sittler and Mats Sundin. But Matthews is already heading into uncharted territory. He has 103 goals and 189 points in 191 NHL games so far.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Has 10 points in last six games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Banks three points in road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores with man advantage•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ink drying on five-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to sign extension soon•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...