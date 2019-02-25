Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closing in on franchise record

Matthews is one goal from his third-straight 30-goal season.

When he snags his next snipe, Matthews will be the first Maple Leaf in team history to have accomplished that feat. The team has a long history and elites such as Dave Keon, Syl Apps, Ted Kennedy, Darryl Sittler and Mats Sundin. But Matthews is already heading into uncharted territory. He has 103 goals and 189 points in 191 NHL games so far.