Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closing in on return

Matthews (shoulder) is feeling better but will miss at least three more games, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

The center suffered a shoulder injury back on Oct. 27 and has missed 11 games as a result. Fast forward approximately one month, and Matthews is once again skating with his teammates and appears to be a week or so away from getting the green light for game action. Assuming he sits for three, No. 34 could return to Toronto's lineup as soon as next Wednesday against San Jose. Expect the Maple Leafs to remove Matthews from IR in the not-so-distant future.