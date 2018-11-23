Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closing in on return
Matthews (shoulder) is feeling better but will miss at least three more games, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
The center suffered a shoulder injury back on Oct. 27 and has missed 11 games as a result. Fast forward approximately one month, and Matthews is once again skating with his teammates and appears to be a week or so away from getting the green light for game action. Assuming he sits for three, No. 34 could return to Toronto's lineup as soon as next Wednesday against San Jose. Expect the Maple Leafs to remove Matthews from IR in the not-so-distant future.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Resumes skating with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Tests out injured shoulder Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Won't require surgery•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out a minimum of four weeks•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...