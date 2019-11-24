Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Coach letting him play to strengths
Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.
He now has 16 goals and 30 points. But more importantly, it was Matthews' first road goal since Oct. 4. New coach Sheldon Keefe seems to be happy to let his elite players play to their strength, so watch for Matthews' game to take an uptick almost immediately.
