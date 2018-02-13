Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Collects three helpers in win over Bolts

Matthews recorded three assists through 16:48 of ice time during Monday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The sophomore now has 26 goals, 21 assists and a high-end 3.2 points per 60 minutes through 48 games this season. Fantasy owners would love to see Matthews receive a few more minutes, as his ice time trails most star players. Still, it's difficult to nitpick considering his high level of production. It's also worth noting that he's heating up when it matters most with seven goals and seven assists through his past 11 contests.