Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Collects two helpers
Matthews picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
He set up Mitch Marner's first tally of the night early in the second period, then did the same for William Nylander on the game-winner early in the third. Matthews has had a productive December in terms of goal scoring, lighting the lamp five times in eight games so far, but Friday's helpers were actually his first of the month. On the season, the 22-year-old has 21 goals and 38 points through 36 contests.
