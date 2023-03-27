Matthews registered two power-play assists in Toronto's 3-2 victory over the Predators on Sunday.

It was Matthews' third consecutive multi-point game and his fourth in the span of five contests. Although he's likely to fall well below his 2021-22 finish of 60 goals and 106 points, he's nevertheless produced at a high level this season with 36 goals and 77 points in 66 appearances. One category where Matthews might be able to set a career high is power-play points. He's up to 25 in 2022-23, which is just four away from his personal best.