Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Comes up big against Flyers

Matthews scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Friday's 7-6 win over the Flyers.

He nearly had a hat trick, but his second-period tally got overturned on replay after Brian Elliott knocked the post off its mooring before Matthews got the puck behind him. The 21-year-old superstar has now scored in three straight games, giving him 34 goals and 65 points on the season through only 57 contests.