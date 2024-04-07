Matthews scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Montreal.

He made it 2-0 early in the second on a wraparound that banked in off Habs defender David Savard's skate. It was Matthews 64th goal of the season, and it gave him 100 points for the second time in his career. The pivot, who had 106 points last season, including 60 goals, also matched Leafs greats Darryl Sittler and Doug Gilmour as the only Toronto players to have two 100-point seasons. Matthews 64 goals matched Connor McDavid's total from last season, which was the most in a season since Alex Ovechkin scored 65 in 2007-08. He's on a 10-game, 18-point streak that includes nine goals. The Leafs have six more games before season's end, and anything is possible -- including 70 goals -- given Matthews' current pace.