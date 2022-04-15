Matthews delivered two assists in a 7-3 win over Washington on Thursday.

They were points 100 and 101 to become just the third Leaf in history to top the century mark. Darryl Sittler was the first with 117 points in 1977-78. Doug Gilmour did it back-to-back seasons with 127 points in 1992-93 and 111 points in 1993-94. Matthews sits fourth in NHL scoring and he's done it in just 69 games -- a pace (1.46 P/GP) that is second only to Connor McDavid in the league.