Matthews scored two goals on four shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.
The Arizona-raised center tallied his 50th goal of the season at 5:01 of the first period, and he added another goal in the middle frame. Matthews is having an incredible February, racking up 11 goals and six assists over his last eight games. For the year, he's at 51 tallies, 75 points, 232 shots on net, 55 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 54 outings. A 70-goal season is very much within reach, even if his scoring pace slows down a little bit.
