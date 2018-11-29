Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Dazzles in return

Matthews picked up three points including two on the power play in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Matthews now has 12 goals and 19 points on the season. He has only appeared in 12 games after a shoulder injury suffered back on Oct. 27 forced him to the press box. With him back playing in a top-six role, Toronto's offense was firing on all cylinders Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Buds are still without William Nylander (contract dispute) who has until Saturday to sign a new contract or be forced to sit out the entire season.