Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Dazzles in return
Matthews picked up three points including two on the power play in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Matthews now has 12 goals and 19 points on the season. He has only appeared in 12 games after a shoulder injury suffered back on Oct. 27 forced him to the press box. With him back playing in a top-six role, Toronto's offense was firing on all cylinders Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Buds are still without William Nylander (contract dispute) who has until Saturday to sign a new contract or be forced to sit out the entire season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Officially activated•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will play Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Awaiting medical clearance•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Still held out of rushes•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closing in on return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Resumes skating with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...