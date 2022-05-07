Matthews was held without a point Friday in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 3.
He contributed in other ways. Matthews fired five shots on goal, delivered three hits and blocked one shot in the win. And his backchecking frustrated many a Bolt forward.
