Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Designated for injured reserve
Matthews was placed on injured reserve Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Canada reports.
With Matthews already expected to be out at least a week, the transaction won't effect his return timetable in any way, and he should be eligible to be taken off injured reserve as soon as March 1. The move was likely made to free up a roster spot for newly acquired Tomas Plekanec, and William Nylander should continue to center the first line in Matthews' absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to miss at least a week•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Waiting on MRI results•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Wears day-to-day tag•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Misses practice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Exits with apparent shoulder injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...