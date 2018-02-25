Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Designated for injured reserve

Matthews was placed on injured reserve Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Canada reports.

With Matthews already expected to be out at least a week, the transaction won't effect his return timetable in any way, and he should be eligible to be taken off injured reserve as soon as March 1. The move was likely made to free up a roster spot for newly acquired Tomas Plekanec, and William Nylander should continue to center the first line in Matthews' absence.