Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Doesn't practice with team

Matthews (upper body) once again left the ice ahead of the Maple Leafs' practice session Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Considering Matthews has yet to practice with the team, he should probably be considered doubtful (at best) for Toronto's upcoming back-to-back against Carolina and Columbus on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Coach Mike Babcock didn't provide much in the way of an update, telling reports the center was "doing good," according to James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto. While no official confirmation has been announced, fantasy owners should probably be looking ahead to Saturday's tilt with the Rangers for a potential Matthews return.