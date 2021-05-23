Matthews scored a goal on four shots, supplied two assists, doled out four hits and won 16 of 20 faceoffs in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Matthews' second-period tally ultimately stood as the game-winner. He also assisted on power-play goals by Rasmus Sandin and William Nylander. The 23-year-old Matthews was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, but few teams have been able to quiet him in consecutive contests. The superstar center had a league-leading 41 goals in 52 regular-season contests, so he'll be a key part of the Maple Leafs' offense in the playoffs.