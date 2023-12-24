Matthews scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Matthews extended his personal goal streak to seven games with his 10th multi-goal effort of the season. He has 12 goals in that seven-game span while missing one outing due to illness. Matthews opened the scoring with a one-timer from the right circle in the first period on a feed from Mitchell Marner. He made it 3-1 with a power-play goal on another one-timer from the same area that was set up by Marner again. Matthews leads the NHL with 28 goals in 30 games. Is 50-in-50 possible? He's on a 76-goal pace right now and has been completely shredding opposing netminders.