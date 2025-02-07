Matthews notched an assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.
Matthew has six assists and 16 shots on net over three outings in February. He's also gone five games without a goal, his longest stretch without scoring since a pair of four-game stretches in November of 2023. For the season, the star center has 20 goals, 24 assists, 157 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 39 contests.
