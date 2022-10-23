Matthews drew three assists, leading the Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Jets.

Matthews, who missed Friday's practice, returned to the ice Saturday and produced his first multi-point game this season. The 2022 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner entered Saturday with one goal among three points in five games. After resting the day earlier, Matthews, who added four shots and two hits Saturday, earned helpers on John Tavares' two power-play goals and Michael Bunting's empty-net tally.