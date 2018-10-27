Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Drops off after monstrous start
Matthews is enduring a three-game pointless streak.
After firing out of the gate with 10 goals and 16 points over the first seven games, Matthews has cooled off in the last three outings despite shooting 13 pucks on net. The Maple Leafs' power play remains one of the most dynamic in the league, so it won't be long before Matthews gets back on track. His next chance will be Saturday versus the Jets.
