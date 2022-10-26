Matthews, who was held off the score sheet Monday against Vegas, has one goal and five assists in his first seven games.
Matthews is due for a goal breakout. He has wired 33 shots in those games and it's only matter of time before he finds twine. And it's important to remember that Matthews had just a single goal in his first six games last season, and still managed 60 goals, and a Rocket Richard and Hart Trophy.
