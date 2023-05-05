Matthews got a power-play assist in a 3-2 loss to Florida on Thursday in Game 2.

He fired six shots and laid four hits. Matthews is doing his part this postseason -- he has delivered points in every playoff game (five goals, six assists; eight games). But the Leafs are down 2-0 heading into Game 3 in Florida. Matthews is a great player, but he and Mitchell Marner (12 points) can't do it all.