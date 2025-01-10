Matthews scored a goal Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Carolina.
Matthews has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) on an eight-game point streak. But he was also minus-6 on the night -- Jordan Staal lined up against him and smothered him, while tapping the keg for three goals himself.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Record-setting game•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Supplies two more helpers Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Massive impact in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Back in action Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Making progress, but not ready•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Placed on injured reserve•