Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Eight points on four-game streak
Matthews notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
His point streak stands at four games and eight points (four goals, four assists). And the goal was his 28th, good enough to stay in second place in the NHL. Matthews has 51 points in 43 games this season. He's pacing toward a 53-goal campaign and a mid-90s finish. But if he keeps going like he is now, Matthews could see a three-figure campaign for the first time.
