Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Eight shots, one assist in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.
Matthews has had a quiet start to the season -- he has a goal and assist in three games. But he wired eight shots at Cam Talbot on Monday night, and he now has 15 in those three contests. Matthews' shooting percentage is a low 6.7 percent, so it's only a matter of time before the goals come as his rate gets closer to his career mark of 15.8.
