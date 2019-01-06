Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ends brief goal drought

Matthews scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

He'd gone five whole games without lighting the lamp, tying his longest goalless streak of the season, before firing one past Jacob Markstrom in the third period. Matthews now has 20 goals and 39 points through 27 games, and despite missing a month earlier this season with a shoulder injury, the 21-year-old is still on pace to tease a 100-point campaign.