Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ends brief goal drought
Matthews scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.
He'd gone five whole games without lighting the lamp, tying his longest goalless streak of the season, before firing one past Jacob Markstrom in the third period. Matthews now has 20 goals and 39 points through 27 games, and despite missing a month earlier this season with a shoulder injury, the 21-year-old is still on pace to tease a 100-point campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Enters rare space in modern NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Streak at five games and 10 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closes game in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Goal-a-palooza continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Dazzles in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Officially activated•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...