Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Enters rare space in modern NHL

Matthews scored twice and added two assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over Florida.

One of the goals stood as the winner. Remarkably, Matthews has 19 goals in just 21 games. He's the 59th player in the modern NHL era to score at least 19 in his first 21 games in a season. Matthews just makes it look so easy.

More News
Our Latest Stories