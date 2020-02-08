Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Erupts for four points Friday

Matthews scored a goal and added three assists, two of them on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

His final helper led to John Tavares' OT winner. Matthews has an active six-game point streak during which he's racked up a scorching six goals and 11 points, pushing him up to 40 goals -- tying his prior career high -- and 68 points through only 55 games.