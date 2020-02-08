Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Erupts for four points Friday
Matthews scored a goal and added three assists, two of them on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
His final helper led to John Tavares' OT winner. Matthews has an active six-game point streak during which he's racked up a scorching six goals and 11 points, pushing him up to 40 goals -- tying his prior career high -- and 68 points through only 55 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nearing 40-goal plateau•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Matches 2018-19 goal output•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: One of each in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Seals victory with empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Slotting in Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Practices Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.