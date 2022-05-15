Matthews had one assist, four shots and six hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 7 in their Eastern Conference First Round series.

Matthews had four goals and five assists in seven games this postseason, and his excellence silenced critics that said he failed to show up last postseason. He isn't known as a physical player, but he was laying hits everywhere and ended up leading all skaters in that category. Matthews wanted the win, but the two-time Cup champions had other plans.