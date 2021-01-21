Matthews left Thursday's practice session early with an undisclosed issue. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Matthews, "wasn't feeling great after the game yesterday," per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Matthews has been consistently playing over 21 minutes per game through the first five games of the year, so he could be a little fatigued. Still, fantasy players will want to monitor the world-class center's status ahead of Friday's meeting with Edmonton. If he does play, Matthews should continue providing top-end fantasy value considering he has racked up two goals on 27 shots and three helpers in those five contests.