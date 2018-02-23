Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Exits with apparent shoulder injury

Matthews exited Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders in the third period with an apparent right-shoulder injury, Damien Cox of the Toronto Star reports.

Matthews suffered the injury when he was crunched between New York's Adam Pelech and Cal Clutterbuck on his way to the Islanders' net. The 20-year-old pivot briefly spoke to Toronto's trainers on the bench before heading down the tunnel and into the locker room. Matthews wasn't able to return for the games' overtime period, and coach Mike Babcock didn't have an update on his status during his post-game press conference, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports. The severity of Matthews' injury remains unknown, but the Maple Leafs should release an update on his condition after he undergoes further evaluation Friday morning.