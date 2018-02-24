Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to miss at least a week
Matthews (shoulder) is estimated to be out 7-to-10 days, the Toronto Sun reports.
Coach Mike Babcock reportedly applied a "day-to-day" label for Matthews' injury Friday, but this report clarifies that he actually means the star pivot could be out for a week at a minimum. "He's going to be out for a bit anyway, so it's an opportunity to see Willy (Nylander) or (Patrick) Marleau or whoever will play in the middle or someone else," Babcock said. "We have guys on the (AHL) Marlies dying for an opportunity, too. We'll sort it out as we go." Matthews' MRI from Friday evidently is still pending, but the eventual results should help firm up the return timetable for the American star.
