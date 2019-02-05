Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to sign extension soon
Matthews is expected to sign a contract extension with the Leafs in the coming days. The deal will reportedly be a five-year contract worth $11.5 million annually, per Bob McKenzie of TSN.
Signing Matthews to a long-term extension has been a priority for the Leafs since the league year started. By getting it done now, the Leafs will not only avoid another William Nylander-esque holdout, but also can then begin working on an extension for pending restricted free agent Mitch Marner.
