Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to sign extension soon

Matthews is expected to sign a contract extension with the Leafs in the coming days. The deal will reportedly be a five-year contract worth $11.5 million annually, per Bob McKenzie of TSN.

Signing Matthews to a long-term extension has been a priority for the Leafs since the league year started. By getting it done now, the Leafs will not only avoid another William Nylander-esque holdout, but also can then begin working on an extension for pending restricted free agent Mitch Marner.